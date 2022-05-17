BJP demands suspension of Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi

Kakinada: BJP State president Somu Veerraju demanded that Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram must suspend Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy for his provoking and instigating remarks on the BJP regarding the controversial seizure of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-K) land involving Muslims.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Somu Veerraju said that the issue is pending in the High Court and the BJP also held talks with JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Dr GVR Prasad Raju. He said that the BJP wrote a letter to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan highlighting the issue.

He questioned how the MLA could make comments on BJP while the issue is in High court. His party will fight on the issue pertaining to the land, he added.

Veerraju criticised that the MLA was behaving in a manner which is hurting Hindus. He "YSRCP is afraid of BJP, hence appeasing Muslims by installing the statue of Tippu Sultan in YSR Kadapa district." He questioned why the YSRCP government is not taking up any projects in north Andhra region. He caustically commented that the YSRCP government talks only about Polavaram Irrigation project and has totally forgotten about other projects in AP. Why projects are pending in Rayalaseema region, he questioned.

Veerraju alleged that as per the directives of YSRCP leaders, police officials are foisting false cases against their party activists and leaders. He made it clear that BJP will not have any alliance with TDP, but only with people and Jana Sena. He said that in the coming elections, BJP and Jana Sena would work together for achieving victory. He assured that they will take the State on the path of development and prosperity if the saffron party comes to power.