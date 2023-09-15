BJP in no way connected with Naidu arrest

Kadapa (YSR district): Ruling out the allegations of his party backed the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP State vice-president Chidipiralla Adinarayana Reddy clarified that his party was in no way connected with that issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he pointed out that some people trying to throw mud on BJP, even though it has no role in the arrest of TDP chief and added that Naidu’s arrest was undemocratic and unconstitutional. He pointed out that the question of irregularities in Skill Development Corporation does not arise, as there were no documentary evidences over dumping of amount into the accounts of either Chandrababu Naidu or his family members.

Adinarayana Reddy criticised that the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu was part of political vendetta by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. After losing public confidence, Jagan resorted to arrest Naidu to win the elections, he added. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to speak about corruption as he is facing 14 cases related to money laundering and having illegal assets.

Stating that democracy is at crossroads in AP, the BJP leader called upon all Opposition parties to come under one umbrella as it is high time to put an end to the anarchy rule being implemented by YSRCP.

Responding to JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s electoral alliance, Adinarayana Reddy said several leaders in the party expressing the same opinion as detailed report would be submitted to the high command soon.