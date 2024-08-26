BJP is not against minorities, asserts Shaik Baji

Nellore: Asserting that BJP is not against Minorities, party State president Baji Shaik said that Minority communities are felling safe and free during the 10-year BJP rule compared with other parties’ rule in the country.



He spoke with the media after launching organisational membership programme in Nellore on Sunday.

The BJP leader has pointed out that the role played by Minorities in bringing the BJP allied government to power in the State clearly indicates that they (Minorities) are defending BJP ideology in the interest of protecting the integrity of the nation.

He expressed confidence that his party would become more powerful in Southern States in the coming days, adding that for this reason, BJP is planning to strengthen the party at lower level by interacting with various sections in South India. As part of this initiative, it was proposed to conduct mandal-level meetings from September 1 to 16 in Andhra Pradesh.

Finding fault with Opposition parties, which alleged that BJP has no strength in South Indian States, Shaik Baji reminded the key role played by his party in making TDP victorious in 2024 elections.

Party district president Vamsidhar Reddy, secretary K Rajeswari, Minority Morcha State secretary Basha and others were present.