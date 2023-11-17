BJP, Jana Sena will contest together in the next elections, says Purandeswari

NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh BJP President Purandeshwari said that the BJP and Jana Sena parties will contest together in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh and asserted that the central government has been paying special attention to scams.

Addressing a media conference in Nellore, Purandeshwari alleged that YSRCP government is prioritising party-based politics over the welfare and development of the people and expressed displeasure over attributing her of acting at the behest of other parties instead of answering the questions raised by her on the policy decisions. Purandeshwari highlighted that it is the right of the opposition to question the government's shortcomings.

Attended a meeting at the Nellore, addressing Booth Committees and Sakthi Kendra Pramukhs. pic.twitter.com/FYoLGhfIOB — Daggubati Purandeswari 🇮🇳 (@PurandeswariBJP) November 17, 2023

Purandeshwari claimed that all the programs in the state are being funded by the central government and alleged that the YSRCP government of not utilising it properly. She pointed out that the dilapidated roads in the state are causing distress for the people, and contractors are not being paid for their work. Further, Purandeshwari also accused the YSRCP government of neglecting the needs of farmers.