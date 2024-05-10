IMD predicts rainfall in Gujarat for next week

Gandhinagar: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted rainfall across several districts in Gujarat from May 11 to May 17.

“The week ahead will bring light thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, accompanied by light rainfall,” the IMD said.

The department said this weather phenomenon is expected to occur sporadically throughout the region.

The IMD said that from May 11 to 12, light rain and occasional thundershowers are expected in Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, along with Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli. The rest of the region, including Diu, will remain dry.

Isolated thundershowers and light rainfall are anticipated in Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, and Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli from May 12 to 13.

From May 13 to 14, light showers and thundershowers are forecasted at isolated locations in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, and Mahisagar in North Gujarat, all districts of South Gujarat, and Saurashtra’s Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, and Diu.

“Expect light rain and thundershowers across all districts of Gujarat and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and Saurashtra’s Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Gir Somnath, with Diu. Other districts will see dry weather from May 14 to 15,” IMD said.

Similar conditions with light rain and thundershowers are likely in all districts of the Gujarat region, and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and Saurashtra’s Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Botad, and Diu from May 15 to 16.

The department said that from May 16 to 17, light rain is predicted at isolated places in North Gujarat’s Banaskantha and Sabarkantha, Saurashtra’s Gir Somnath, and Diu while the remaining districts are expected to have dry weather.