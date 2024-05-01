Live
Just In
BJP restricting movement of tribals in forest
Yerragondapalem: The Congress party Ongole MP candidate Eda Sudhakar Reddy and Yerragondapalem MLA candidate Budala Ajitha Raoparticipated in the election campaign in the tribal hamlets of Y Cherlopalli, Mallikharjuna Puram in Pedda Dornala mandal on Tuesday.
Speaking at the campaign, Sudhakar Reddy said that the Congress government provided all rights to tribals. However, the BJP government has restricted the movement of tribals in forest, damaged their livelihood, and the YSRCP and TDP have supported the move.
He urged public to vote for Congress in the elections to bring back the glory to the country.
Ajitha Rao said that the Congress government has provided land for cultivation to tribals to support their livelihood, provided tools, and houses. She asked villagers to vote for Congress to witness a good change in their lives.
The Congress leaders Uddandi Mallikharjuna Rao, Ungarala Srinivasa Rao, Sudarsan Ravi, Bujji, and others participated in the campaign.