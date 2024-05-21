One dead, more than 30 injured on turbulent Singapore Airlines flight

London: One person has died and more than 30 others have been injured in severe turbulence during a flight from London to Singapore, Singapore Airlines said.

The Boeing 777-300ER departed from London on Monday and encountered severe turbulence en route. It had to be diverted to Bangkok, where it landed on Tuesday, the airline said in a post on Facebook.

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. The airline extended "its deepest condolences" to the deceased's family.

The airline said it is working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide medical assistance. A team is also on its way to Bangkok.

Details are awaited.