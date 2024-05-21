Kerala HC acquits Sudhakaran in 1995 attempt to murder case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed proceedings against state Congress president K. Sudhakaran in an attempt to murder case involving CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan.

The incident, according to Jayarajan, the present Left convenor of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left, took place while he was travelling by train through Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 1995, when two people fired at him and injured him.

Jayarajan was returning after attending a party meeting in Chandigarh. He had alleged that it was on the behest of Sudhakaran that a revolver was purchased and a group of people was sent to eliminate him.

The case was handled at a lower court in the state capital and in 2016 it had ruled that Sudhakaran face trial. But Sudhakaran approached the High Court to quash the case and acquit him.

On Tuesday, the court said, “In this case, I have already found that there is a legal bar in proceeding against the petitioners herein, in view of the fact that the FIR based on which the entire prosecution case is built, amounts to a second FIR in respect of the very same transactions covered by the FIR and final report in Crime No.14/1995 of Chirala Railway Police Station. Hence the invocation of the Revisional Powers of this Court is justified,” stated the court.

Reacting to the judgment, Jayarajan said he would request the Kerala government to appeal to the Supreme Court.

“The real target was Pinarayi Vijayan, but on that day, he did not take the train and it was me who was travelling. I am also seeking legal advice if I can also approach the apex court. I will see if the evidence which we gave was enough and if it was due to the lack of it, the case was dismissed. At the time of the incident, the Congress was ruling at the Centre and in Andhra Pradesh, and hence the probe had its deficiencies,” said Jayarajan.

Over the years, especially after the shooting incident, both these veterans hailing from Kannur have been attacking each other on this.

Reacting to his acquittal Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) has been trying their best to malign him by registering false cases and this is a classic example.

“ I will fight the case in the apex court as I did here,” said Sudhakaran.

--IANS

sg/dpb