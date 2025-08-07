BJP state chief Madhav to visit Ongole today

Ongole: BJP state president Pokala Vamsi Nagendra Madhav is visiting Ongole on Thursday, for the first time after being sworn in as the chief of the state unit, announced BJP Prakasam district president Seggam Srinivasa Rao.

In a press meet held here on Wednesday, Chairman of 20 Point Programme Implementation Committee for Andhra Pradesh Lanka Dinakar and Srinivasa Rao explained that Madhav will reach Ongole from Bapatla by Wednesday night, and participate in a meeting with the seniors and members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and other organisations at AKVK College in the early morning. He will participate in ‘Chai pe Charcha’ with the public at ‘Vindu Bhojanam’ Hotel on Old Bypass Road at 8 AM, and inaugurate a rally with party members and sympathisers at Old Market to MS Function Hall, at 10 AM. He will be interacting with the party cadre at MS Function Hall from 11 AM, and with the media at 3 PM. He will then participate in ‘Meeting with Intellectuals’ at Delhi Highway Restaurant, near Valluramma Temple, from 7 PM.

Former district president PV Sivareddy, senior leaders Yanam Chinna Yogaiah Yadav, Jillellamudi Ramadevi, and others also participated in the press meet.