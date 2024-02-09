BJP state executive member Raghavendra flays Congress

Nagaruru Raghavendra, a state executive member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), criticized the Congress party for their stance on reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Raghavendra alleged that the Congress party has historically discriminated against SC, ST, and BCs, and that this discrimination continues to this day. He claimed that India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was against providing these communities with reservation. He also accused the Congress party of not providing full reservation to OBCs during their political reign.

Raghavendra highlighted the BJP's efforts to empower SC, ST, and BCs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He credited the BJP for enabling these communities to reach new heights, comparing their progress to reaching the peak of Mount Everest.

Raghavendra expressed his disappointment with Rahul Gandhi, who allegedly made inappropriate comments about Prime Minister Modi without acknowledging the weakening position of the Congress party in the country.

The event was attended by BJP General Secretary Sriramulu Yadav and Minority OBC Morcha President Khan.