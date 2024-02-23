BJP to Finalise Tie-Up with TDP-JSP Tomorrow: TDP, JSP to kick-start campaign from Feb 28

Vijayawada: The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be meeting in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the poll-related issues, including the alliances with parties like the TDP-JSP combine. It is also likely to finalise the names of contestants in states like Telangana. The BJP wants to complete this process before the poll notification is issued.

In the meantime, the TDP and Jana Sena have decided to organise joint public meetings from February 28. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan will address the first such meeting near Tadepalligudem on February 28, where they are likely to announce the joint manifesto. They are likely to announce loan waiver scheme for DWCRA women self-help groups, promise to create employment opportunities for youth, protection to women and some assurances to farmers. This decision was taken on Thursday at the coordination committee meeting of both the parties held in Vijayawada. It is being felt that the TDP and Jana Sena will be meeting the BJP leaders ahead of this meeting and finalise the issue of seat sharing so that all three parties can take up aggressive poll campaign.

According to state TDP president K Atchannaidu, the process of poll tie-up with the BJP was in final stages and both of them are likely to announce the same during the public meeting. Jana Sena PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar said the ultimate aim of the TDP-Jana Sena combine is to make Andhra Pradesh YSRCP-Mukt. He said the people are ready to say goodbye to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said both the parties are making efforts to see that there will be no division of anti-incumbency votes. He appealed to the partymen to get ready for sacrifices to protect the state.