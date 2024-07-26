BJYM pays respects to Kargil martyrs

Kakinada: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a rally in Kakinada on the occasion of 25 years of the inspirational victory of repelling the infiltrating Pakistani mercenaries in Kargil. They paid tributes to the brave soldiers who died in the Kargil war.

The rally was led by BJYM State General Secretary Ramakrishnam Raju, Secretary D Veerendra, District President Ch Paparao, Zonal In-charge Venkatesh and District General Secretary K Murthy.

The rally started from Balaji pond in Kakinada to the Zilla Parishad office. Tributes were paid at the martyrs’ stupa at the ZP office. As many as 500 students from various schools, ex-servicemen, district ex-servicemen welfare officer Majji Krishna Rao participated.

District BJP President Chilukuri Ram Kumar said that Pakistan’s mindset has not changed despite the economic collapse due to wars and terrorist acts.

He expressed hope that India will be able to take over POK in the near future under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Former mayor of the city Sunkara Pavani, BJP leaders E Malakondaiah, Gandi Kondalarao, Burra Krishnam Raju, Gatti Satyanarayana, Saligrama Lakshmi Prasanna, T Padmaja, R Venkateswara Rao, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Singile Devi Satthi Raju were present.