Boat ride resumes in Tatipudi reservoir

Vizianagaram: After a long gap, the state government has resumed the operation of boats in Tatipudi reservoir as a part of promoting tourism activity and attracting tourists to the region.

Tatipudi is on Visakha Araku road and the tourists like to enjoy the boat riding in the backwaters of reservoir. Minister for MSMEs and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday launched the new boats in the reservoir.

Later, he said that the government has decided to promote tourism activity with the partnership of private institutions and as part of it, a company will operate speed boats, water taxis and even house boats in coming few days.

It will encourage tourism activity and even the locals will be trained in this sector thus ensuring employment to them. The Simple India organisation, which is a stakeholder in this tourism project, is spending Rs 5 crore to operate boats and in the coming days, lighting will be provided here and toilets and other facilities will be developed to attract tourists, he said. A boat facility will be restored for the villagers of Kondaparthi, living on the other bank of the Tatipudi reservoir who can avail the boat to reach their villages, Srinivas said.

The minister said the Tatipudi reservoir is named after Gorripati Butchi Apparao, who fought for the Tatipudi reservoir in those days, adding that this is a real honour for the farmers’ leader.

Two boats with two seats and one pedal boat with four seats, one boat with five seats, one boat with 10 seats and one water taxi with 16 seats have been made available.

Vizianagaram MLA P Aditi Gajapathi Raju and others attended the programme. Minister, MLA and officers had a ride on boat in the reservoir.