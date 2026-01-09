Bomb threats trigger panic at courts in AP

Tirupati: Bombthreats triggered panic across several district courts in the State on Thursday, prompting police to evacuate court premises and launch intensive security checks. Courts in Chittoor, Madanapalle, Anantapur and Eluru received bomb threat messages, following which police alerted lawyers, staff and the public and asked them to move out of the court complexes as a precautionary measure. Bomb disposal squads and police teams conducted extensive searches of the premises.

In Madanapalle, inspections were carried out under the supervision of DSP Mahendra. Taluk Police Station CI Kala Venkataraman, SI Chandramohan and the Clues Team participated in the search operations. After thorough checks, police confirmed that no suspicious objects were found and declared the threat a hoax.

Police officials said investigations are underway to trace the source of the hoax calls and warned of strict action against those responsible for creating panic.