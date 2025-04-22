Both BJP and JSP corporators eye Deputy Mayor post

Visakhapatnam: Even as the TDP candidate has almost been confirmed for the Mayoral post, it is going to be tough competition to bag the Deputy Mayor seat from BJP and JSP.

At present, two YSRCP corporators Jiyyani Sridhar and Kattamuri Sathish are serving as Deputy Mayors of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Whether the alliance would give a chance for two candidates or one as Deputy Mayor is yet to be seen.

The BJP, TDP and JSP allied with one another to form the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh. Justice has been meted out by the alliance parties in filling the nominated posts so far.

Even in filling up the posts of GVMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the alliance is likely to stick to its principles.

The BJP, TDP and JSP came together to move the no confidence motion against YSRCP Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and they were successful in unseating her from the post.

The alliance corporators expressed their willingness to consider a TDP candidate for the Mayoral post. In all probability, Peela Srinivasa Rao is likely to be announced as the new Mayor of the GVMC. If caste equations are going to play a role, the alliance might consider pitching in a candidate who is either from the Yadava community or a woman candidate belonging to BC.

Apparently, there seems to be a tough competition for the Deputy Mayor post both from the BJP and JSP corporators.

JSP has strength of 14 corporators in the GVMC, including three YSRCP corporators who recently switched loyalties. With this, the competition among them for the Deputy Mayor seat seems to be high. Six corporators are said to be in the race.

In the meantime, BJP has two corporators in the council and both of them are in the race too. The exercise of electing the Deputy Mayor of the corporation is likely to commence soon after the confirmation of the Mayoral candidate.