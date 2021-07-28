Botsa Satyanarayana reviews on TIDCO houses, says 2.62 lakh house will be distributed soon

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said TIDCO houses would provide to beneficiaries across the state next month. The review was conducted by teleconference with TIDCO, Mepma, and bank officials. Authorities were ordered to complete the construction of the houses within the stipulated time. The minister directed officials to speed up infrastructure design work in the TIDCO colonies.



Authorities were asked to take steps to prevent any trouble for the beneficiaries. It was also informed that a weekly review will be conducted on the progress of the works. Officials were advised to pay special attention to the process of granting loans to the beneficiaries.



The government has decided to provide houses in 300 square feet completely free of cost. TIDCO, MEPMA, and bank officials were advised to work in coordination in granting bank loans for the remaining houses. Botsa said 2,92,000 houses are under construction in the state.

