YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday issued orders reappointing Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the state election commissioner. An announcement was made in the name of Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan that he would be re-appointed as per the orders of the High Court. Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department, directed to issue a gazette to this effect. He said the renewal notification would be subject to the final verdict in the special leave petition filed by the state government in the Supreme Court.

It is knew that the local body elections were postponed at a time when covid19 was spreading on the decision of Nimmagadda Ramesh kumar. Jagan government took this matter seriously brought a special ordinance and removed him from office. Nimmagadda appealed to the High Court, which ruled in his favour. Later, AP government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court judgment. But the Supreme Court also refused to grant stay.

Later, a contempt of court petition was filed in High Court against Andhra Pradesh government. The court directed the Governor to discuss the matter together. With this, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar met Bishwabhushan Harichandan and submitted a petition to the governor to reappoint him as SEC. The High Court discussed with the governor asked to re-appoint him as SEC implementing High Court judgment.

Therefore, AP Governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan has directed the AP government to continue Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as SEC. A letter has already been written to the Chief Secretary to the State Government to appoint Nimmagadda as SEC as per the High Court judgment.