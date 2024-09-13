Bridge-cum-reservoir likely to be constructed on River Tungabhadra

Mantralayam (Kurnool district): A bridge-cum-reservoir is likely to be constructed on River Tungabhadra near Mantralayam. The bridge will strengthen the bond between the two States Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Apart from strengthening the bond the reservoir will cater to the drinking and irrigation needs of the people of Mantralayam constituency.

In addition the distance to Mantralayam from Karnataka will reduce drastically.

To discuss the issue, Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation N S Boseraju, Raichur MP Kumar Naik, TDP Mantralayam constituency in-charge N Raghavendra Reddy and officials of the irrigation department of Kurnool and Raichur have participated in a meeting and discussed the feasibility of construction of the bridge-cum-reservoir. The meeting was held at the Roads and Buildings office in Kurnool on Thursday. Raghavendra Reddy told The Hans India that despite River Tungabhadra running in Mantralayam constituency. It has been facing shortage of water for irrigation and drinking purposes. As such people of the constituency, have been migrating to faraway places in search of livelihood. The residents are also struggling to get a pot of drinking water.

If a reservoir (surface level dam) is constructed on the river, then water for both drinking and irrigation needs would be available and the problem could be resolved permanently. The locals would get handful work at their native places and migrations would come down drastically, Raghavendra Reddy said.

Apart from constructing a reservoir (surface level dam), the bridge connecting Mantralayam to Karnataka would also strengthen the bond between the two neighbouring States. The distance to Mantralayam from Karnataka would also come down. These issues have been taken to the notice of Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister NS Boseraju, the TDP leader said. Boseraju has also responded in a positive way. He said that the issue would also be discussed with the Telangana government as it shares half of River Tungabhadra. “There will not be any issue of any objections from Telangana as as we have our government in Telangana State,” Boseraju said at the meeting.

Raghavendra Reddy further said that the issue would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for getting his consent. When The Hans India enquired if there would be any any problem for the people residing downstream with the reservoir construction, Reddy said that the reservoir would be constructed in a lesser height. After the construction, shutters would be fitted. In case of water requirement to the downstream people, the shutters would be opened to release water. The officials of both districts Kurnool and Raichur who have been conducting the feasibility study said that there would be no problems for the people in downstream. The reservoir planned would facilitate storage of Tungabhadra river water. Kurnool MP Panchalingala Bastipati Nagaraju was also present.