Bring back body of Addanki youth to India who drowned in USA: TDP chief to Union Min

Amaravati: TDP National president Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to Union External Affairs Minister Jaishankar asking him to help bring the body of Rajesh Kumar, who died in Florida, in the USA. Chandrababu condoled the death of Rajesh. Who went to relax on the beach with his family and drowned while swmimming. Expressing condolences to the family of Rajesh, the TDP leader asked the Union Minister to make arrangements to bring his dead body to Addanki as soon as possible.
It to mention here that, Potti Rajesh Kumar from Bapatla district is working in Florida, USA. He works as a software engineer and lives in Brid's Water community with his wife and two children. During the weekend, he went to the Jackson Will Whittler beach with his family on Saturday. While bathing on the beach, the crashing of the waves increased. Rajesh saved the children who were drowning in the water.
However, Rajesh was lost in the sea. Immediately alerted marine personnel tried to save Rajesh but to no avail. They brought Rajesh's body to the shore.