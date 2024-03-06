BS Maqbool calls cadre to attend YSRCP tribal Jan Garjana Mahasabha

YSRCP MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool, from Kadiri constituency called tribal community members to attend the YSRCP tribal Jan Garjana Mahasabha to be held at Sai Aram in Puttaparthi district center of Sri Satyasai district on Sunday, the 10th of this month. The event was organized with the goal of supporting the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a second term in office.

During the unveiling of Mahasabha posters at his office on Wednesday, Maqbool urged every tribal brother in the district to actively participate in the event and spread awareness about the welfare and development initiatives led by Jagananna. He emphasized the importance of working together to ensure the victory of every YSR Congress party candidate in the upcoming elections, in order to secure a second term for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The event was attended by YSRCP ST State Zonal Incharge Dungawat Ramesh Naik, State Spokesperson KP Kullayappa Naik, YSRCP ST District President Tirupal Naik, Nallamada MPP Anjaneyulu Naik, along with other tribal leaders and YSRCP members. The message of unity and support for the Chief Minister was echoed throughout the gathering, with a call to action for all tribal community members to rally behind the YSRCP party in the upcoming elections.