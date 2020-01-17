BSP holds Mayawati birthday fete in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati's birthday was celebrated at Swarnandhra Old-age Home here on Thursday. Blankets and fruits were distributed to the inmates under the aegis of BSP city coordinator P Vijaya Kumar on the occasion.

Later, he said that only a dynamic woman leader like Mayawati could fulfill the wishes of Dr BR Ambedkar and BSP founder Kanshi Ram. He reminded the people that Mayawati as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh had strived for the development of the poor and the downtrodden, thereby bringing light into their lives.

The party leaders, K Chiranjeevi, TBR Prasad, KN Rao, old age home secretary Dr Gubbala Rambabu and others were present on the occasion.