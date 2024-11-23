Live
BSP to hold maha dharna on Dec 1
Opposing privatisation of Visakha Steel plant, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders gave a call for ‘Chalo Visakhapatnam’ on December 1.
Kurnool: Opposing privatisation of Visakha Steel plant, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders gave a call for ‘Chalo Visakhapatnam’ on December 1. They released posters in this regard at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Bhawan here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, BSP district president Jayaraj said that following the orders of State president Bakka Paramjyothi, they are going to stage a maha dharna in Visakhapatnam, with the main aim of opposing the privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant. They called upon the people of undivided Kurnool district to join hands in large numbers and make the maha dharna a grand success.
Nandyal district president Mahendra, Moulali, Lazar, Repalle Raju, Raj Kumar Ambedkar and others participated
