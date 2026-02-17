Budget reform-oriented financial blueprint

Vijayawada: Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) Chairman Nettem Raghuram has stated that the State Budget for the financial year 2026–27 is a reform-oriented financial blueprint that would guide the state on a long-term development path aligned with the Vision 2047 goals.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Raghuram said that adequate allocations to key sectors such as agriculture, industry, irrigation, education, healthcare, Panchayati Raj, women’s empowerment, and skill development reflect the government’s commitment to balanced development.

He congratulated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K PawanKalyan, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for presenting a Rs 3,32,205 crore budget. The allocation of Rs 53,915 crore for capital expenditure, he said, demonstrates a clear development-oriented vision for the State’s future.

Highlighting the focus on agriculture, he said Rs 13,598 crore has been earmarked for allied agricultural sectors and Rs 18,224 crore for irrigation projects, underscoring the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare.

The Rs 6,600-crore allocation for the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme will provide relief to farmers, while Rs 11,000 crore for agricultural power subsidy would strengthen the rural economy. Raghuram further stated that Rs 6,357 crore allocated for housing would help to meet the shelter needs of the poor and strengthen social security.

A total of Rs 91,527 crore has been earmarked for welfare programmes, including Rs 51,021 crore for Backward Classes, Rs 9,190 crore for Scheduled Tribes, Rs 6,090 crore for minorities, and Rs 4,582 crore for women, children, and persons with disabilities, reflecting the government’s commitment to inclusive development, he added.

In the education sector, he said significant investments from school education to higher education and skill development have been made, which he termed an investment in future generations. Allocations of Rs 27,719 crore for NTR Bharosa pensions, Rs 22,942 crore for Panchayati Raj, and Rs 19,306 crore for the health sector will support balanced rural-urban development, he added.

He also praised the government for maintaining fiscal discipline while controlling the interest burden. The filling of 30,607 government posts across departments would expand employment opportunities for youth, he said.