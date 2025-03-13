Building permits within 24 hours

Kurnool: Buildingpermit approvals, which previously required days of waiting, will now be granted within 24 hours of application, allowing construction to commence without delays. This was confirmed by B Vijay Bhaskar, the Regional Deputy Director of the Urban Planning Department, Anantapur.

Speaking at an awareness seminar held at the Municipal Conference Hall in SBI Employees Colony, on Wednesday, Vijay Bhaskar explained the new government initiative aimed at eliminating delays in building approvals. He said applications for building permits can now be submitted through an online portal, and approvals will be granted within hours. Occupancy certificates can also be obtained through the same system.

Buildings up to 18 meters in height (ground floor + four floors) can receive online approvals through self-certification by owners. Licensed Technical Persons (LTPs) must verify and upload the required documents and a declaration of authenticity to the portal. A specially developed government software will process the applications and issue permits. Once construction is completed, the occupancy certificate must also be applied for online.

The Deputy Director also emphasised that the government has modified post-verification process for construction monitoring by urban planning authorities. Compliance documents such as survey reports and land valuation certificates will be mandatory. Any discrepancies found during random inspections will lead to permit cancellations.

Additionally, if any licensed technical personnel are found guilty of violations, their licenses will be revoked for five years.

City Planner Pradeep Kumar, Deputy City Planner Shobhan Babu, District DTCP Officer Shashi Latha, Nandyal Assistant City Planner Murthy, RDDTP TPA Omkar, Executive Engineer Suresh Kumar, and several municipal town planning officials, ward planning and regulation secretaries, and licensed technical persons attended the awareness program.