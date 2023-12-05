Live
- GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025
- Cabinet to meet on Dec 11, may discuss shift to Visakha
- Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads
- Hyderabad: Horned rhino gets eye surgery at Nehru Zoo
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 December, 2023
- SSC examination fee dates revised
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 December, 2023
- Steps taken to boost runway capacity at RGIA: Union Min VK Singh
- Vijayawada: D Pharmacy seat allotment concludes
- HC notice to govt; PIL on non-establishment of old age homes
Just In
Burglars flee with Rs 2.9l from post office
Unknown burglars stuck at a post office and decamped with Rs 2.9 lakh in Koilakuntla town.
Koilakuntla(Nandyal district): Unknown burglars stuck at a post office and decamped with Rs 2.9 lakh in Koilakuntla town. The incident came to light on Monday after the staff attended to duty.
According to information, the staff had locked the post office on Saturday after their duty was over. They noticed the locks of the main door were broken when they came to office on Monday morning. They immediately informed the matter to Postmaster Guravaiah.
Guravaiah rushed to the office and noticed that the iron locker was broke open and Rs 2.9 lakh cash was missing. He informed to Koilakuntla police, who inspected the spot with dog squad and fingerprint experts.
It should be noted that there were no CCTV cameras in the post office.
Following the complaint by the postmaster, CI Ramanujulu registered a case and took up investigation.