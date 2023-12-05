  • Menu
Burglars flee with Rs 2.9l from post office

Koilakuntla police inspecting the post office, which was burgled, in Koilakuntla on Monday
Highlights

Unknown burglars stuck at a post office and decamped with Rs 2.9 lakh in Koilakuntla town.

Koilakuntla(Nandyal district): Unknown burglars stuck at a post office and decamped with Rs 2.9 lakh in Koilakuntla town. The incident came to light on Monday after the staff attended to duty.

According to information, the staff had locked the post office on Saturday after their duty was over. They noticed the locks of the main door were broken when they came to office on Monday morning. They immediately informed the matter to Postmaster Guravaiah.

Guravaiah rushed to the office and noticed that the iron locker was broke open and Rs 2.9 lakh cash was missing. He informed to Koilakuntla police, who inspected the spot with dog squad and fingerprint experts.

It should be noted that there were no CCTV cameras in the post office.

Following the complaint by the postmaster, CI Ramanujulu registered a case and took up investigation.

