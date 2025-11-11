Cabinet clears Rs.9k-cr Amaravati infra push

Amaravati: The state Cabinet on Monday approved a Rs 9,000-crore massive infrastructure expansion plan for the Amaravati Capital City, including key financial sanctions and policy approvals aimed at fast-tracking the long-delayed development works.

A major decision was the administrative sanction to invite tenders worth Rs 1,863 crore on a lump-sum contract basis for constructing roads, drainage systems, water supply, sewerage, utility ducts, ICT infrastructure, reuse water pipelines, STPs, and avenue plantations across the land pooling zones of Krishnayyapalem, Venkatayapalem, Penumaka, and Undavalli.

The project will be funded by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), with a two-year defects liability period.

To further accelerate the capital’s core infrastructure, the Cabinet approved borrowing Rs 7,500 crore from the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) for the development of land pooling zones 4, 9, and 12. Another Rs 1,500 crore will be raised through the Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation Limited (APPFCL) to expedite critical works. In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 1.60 acres of government land in Machavaram, Krishna district, to the Telugu Desam Party for constructing a district office on a 33-year lease at a nominal rent.

The government also amended the earlier land allotment rules to extend political party office leases from 33 to 66 years, with possible renewal up to 99 years.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved clemency for three life convicts, including Madhiri Suvarna Raju, Katikireddy Nageswara Rao, and Vadde Srinivasulu, eligible for special relief under G.O.Ms.No.71, Home (Paroles & HRC) Department, dated April 17, 2025.

Officials said the move aims to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of long-term prisoners into society.