Cadre in confusion as TDP, JSP dither on candidate

Rajamahendravaram: With the TDP and Jana Sena Party yet to announce their candidates, the cadre of both the parties are in state of confusion. Recently there was misapprehension between the two parties when TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu addressed Araku and Mandapeta meetings where he introduced party leaders which was construed as announcement of candidates by JSP.

Reacting to this, JSP president Pawan Kalyan announced that they would contest from Rajanagaram in East Godavari and Razole in the Konaseema district. Soon after that, the TDP announced that it has no issue with JSP if it wants to contest Razole seat. This seat was won by JSP in 2019 though later the MLA joined YSRCP.

But TDP is keen on Rajanagaram seat which it considers prestigious. This constituency has leaders from the economically strong Kamma community and Jana Sena is said to be not strong here.

Less than three months ago, key leaders of Jana Sena like Rayapureddy Chinna, Meda Gurdutt Prasad and many mandal-level leaders had left the party to join YSRCP. Among them, Rayapureddy Chinna contested as MLA in the 2019 elections, while Gurdutt Prasad was the in-charge of the constituency.

In 2009 and 2014, TDP candidate Pendurthi Venkatesh won in the Rajanagaram constituency. In 2019, YSRCP candidate Jakkampudi Raja got elected. This constituency, which was earlier known as Burugupudi, changed its shape as part of the 2008 delimitation orders.

But even earlier this constituency was ruled by Kamma and Kapu leaders. Pendurthi Venkatesh resigned from the post of constituency in-charge less than two years ago as party found his performance to be not at expected level. After that Boddu Ananta Venkataramana Chowdary has been handling the affairs of the party here.

Being the sone of party senior leader late Boddu Bhaskara Rama Rao, It was thought that this seat would be allotted to him. From the beginning, it was being said that TDP would agree to give Rajahmundry Rural seat to Jana Sena as part of the alliance. But when the Jana Sena leader unexpectedly announced the Rajnagaram seat, the TDP leaders here are upset.

Jana Sena in-charge Bathula Balarama Krishna is a financially strong person and belongs to Kapu caste. However, the TDP leaders say that the lack of a strong cadre and organisation at field level for the Jana Sena will prove to be negative points. It is said that if a strong Kamma or BC candidate contests here, the results in a three-cornered contest will be in their favour. YSRCP candidate Jakkampudi Raja is also from Kapu community.