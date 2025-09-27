Call for coordinated efforts to meet loan targets

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict Collector P Raja Babu emphasised the need for coordinated efforts between district officials and banking representatives to achieve loan targets under Central and State government schemes, while promoting employment-generating units for unemployed youth.

Speaking at the District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting with the bankers held at the Collectorate on Friday, Raja Babu reviewed the progress of various loan targets assigned to district banks during the first quarter of 2025-26. He stressed that bankers must achieve loan targets for government schemes through coordinated action plans. Referencing Chief Minister NaraChandrababu Naidu’s vision of ‘one entrepreneur from every family,’ he called for establishing employment units to benefit unemployed youth. The collector directed officials to focus on schemes including PMEGP, Mudra, PM Vishwakarma, and other central-state programmes to create employment opportunities. He specifically emphasised the need for extensive awareness campaigns to achieve the designated targets for the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

The meeting was attended by Lead District Manager Ramesh, DRDA and MEPMA PDs Narayana and Srihari, JDs from Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries departments, including Srinivas, Ravi Kumar, and Srinivas Rao, SC Corporation ED Arjun Naik, APCPDCL SE Venkateswara Rao, DHOGopi Chand, and various district officials and bank coordinators.