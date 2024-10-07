Call for Investigation into Illegal Activities of Budda Real Estate

R.C.P. (Rayalaseema Communist Party) State Secretary Ravi Shankar Reddy has demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged illegal activities of Budda Infra Private Limited. He claimed that the company has been involved in various illegal encroachments, including graveyards and lakes, wherever it undertakes construction projects. On Monday, Ravi Shankar Reddy submitted a petition to the Kadapa RDO, calling for legal action against the company.



During the meeting, Ravi Shankar Reddy alleged that Budda Real Estate has consistently encroached on graveyards before developing any land. He pointed out that in areas like Utkur under the Chintakommadinne Mandal, government land in Survey Nos. 692/1A, 1B, 2, 718/2, 719/1, 3, 720/1, 2 was illegally occupied by Budda Infra Private Limited. He also questioned how land under the control of the Bukeria Education Society was transferred to the company and demanded clarification.



Further accusations were made against the local Tehsildar's office, with claims that officials supported Budda Infra's activities. Ravi Shankar Reddy alleged that the company used the names of ex-military personnel to register vacant lands and later manipulated records to falsely claim ownership. He also highlighted that in September 2022, the company began large-scale construction for the Bhavana Township without receiving necessary approvals from municipal authorities.



Additionally, the company was accused of including R&B roads within its layouts, expanding the areas on either side and swallowing public property under the guise of beautification. Ravi Shankar Reddy called for a full-fledged investigation into Budda Infra's mafia-like operations and urged the protection of government assets, including lakes, graveyards, and roads.



Other attendees at the event included RTO State Secretary Siddiramaiah, RCP City Secretary Makbool Basha, and Madagalam Prasad.

