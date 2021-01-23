Cancel GO 77 to protect students rights says Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh advised the Jaganmohan Reddy government not to play with the lives and bright future of the students by denying them the benefits of fee reimbursement programme in their educational opportunities.

Lokesh demanded that the Jagan regime immediately cancel GO 77 which is spoiling chances of thousands of students studying PG courses in private colleges. The ruling YSRCP is depriving the weaker sections and the backward classes of their opportunities for higher studies.

In a statement here, the TDP leader condemned the arrests of the leaders of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) to prevent them from exercising their democratic right to protest. The government is resorting to arrests and strong-arm tactics to break up the students' protests.

Nara Lokesh demanded the ruling YSRCP to extend fee reimbursement to all the deserving PG students in private colleges with immediate effect. A state-wide agitation would be launched if the anti-student policies and decisions were not taken back by the government. The young generation is unhappy with the adamant attitude of the Jagan regime and they would teach a strong lesson to the YSRCP.

Lokesh expressed serious concern that there was no safety to the women in the Chief Minister's own district. The YSRCP leaders were only playing dramas in the name of the Disha Act but not a single woman victim got justice in the past one-and-a-half-years. Every day, atrocities are being committed on innocent women in some corner of the State or other. The attack by maniac Sunil in the name of love in Proddatur was highly condemnable.

Lokesh condemned the brutal knife attack on innocent girl Lavanya in Kadapa district just because she refused to accept the love proposal. Such atrocities are on the rise in AP because of the negligent attitude of the YSRCP government. In their madness for political vengeance, the YSRCP regime has caused total deterioration of the law and order. Safety of women and girl students is thrown to the winds.

The former Minister urged the government to ensure the best medical care to the girl who suffered injuries in the maniac's attack. Deterrent punishment should be given to those who were resorting to such gruesome atrocities.