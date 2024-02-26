  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Cancer awareness rally organised

Cancer awareness rally organised
x
Highlights

Junior Chamber International (JCI) organised a cancer awareness rally at beach road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: Junior Chamber International (JCI) organised a cancer awareness rally at beach road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Vrindaa Cancer Research Centre Surgical Oncologist Dr Vamsidhar Putrevu informed that one in every 50 people gets cancer symptoms due to food habits and their lifestyle. He mentioned that cancer can be prevented by vaccinating girls between 9 to 14 ages.

Cancer can be detected at the initial stage through self-examination in women and can be prevented by appropriate treatment, Vamsidhar said.

JCI representatives across the country took part in the rally. JCI Vizag president B Chaitanya Rajeev, JCI representatives G Pratap Kumar, S Indraja, V Chaitanya, B Dilip Kumar and L Chandra Shekhar were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X