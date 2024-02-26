Live
- Officials told to gear up for pulse polio on March 3
- NCC cadets begin adventure ride on horseback
- Raveena soaks up some sunshine in Tadoba
- 82.99% attendance recorded for APPSC Group-II exams
- Women entrepreneurs revolutionising India’s start-up scene
- AITS students make a prototype of double pedal operated auto
- Technology & personalised learning in education sector
- 5 top AR applications for Android users
- IIT Kanpur, NMTronics India to launch manufacturing & skills development centre
- 23.75 cr new critical care block to come up at Ruia hospital
Just In
Cancer awareness rally organised
Junior Chamber International (JCI) organised a cancer awareness rally at beach road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Visakhapatnam: Junior Chamber International (JCI) organised a cancer awareness rally at beach road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Addressing the gathering, Vrindaa Cancer Research Centre Surgical Oncologist Dr Vamsidhar Putrevu informed that one in every 50 people gets cancer symptoms due to food habits and their lifestyle. He mentioned that cancer can be prevented by vaccinating girls between 9 to 14 ages.
Cancer can be detected at the initial stage through self-examination in women and can be prevented by appropriate treatment, Vamsidhar said.
JCI representatives across the country took part in the rally. JCI Vizag president B Chaitanya Rajeev, JCI representatives G Pratap Kumar, S Indraja, V Chaitanya, B Dilip Kumar and L Chandra Shekhar were present.