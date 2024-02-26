Cancer awareness rally organised

Visakhapatnam: Junior Chamber International (JCI) organised a cancer awareness rally at beach road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Vrindaa Cancer Research Centre Surgical Oncologist Dr Vamsidhar Putrevu informed that one in every 50 people gets cancer symptoms due to food habits and their lifestyle. He mentioned that cancer can be prevented by vaccinating girls between 9 to 14 ages.

Cancer can be detected at the initial stage through self-examination in women and can be prevented by appropriate treatment, Vamsidhar said.

JCI representatives across the country took part in the rally. JCI Vizag president B Chaitanya Rajeev, JCI representatives G Pratap Kumar, S Indraja, V Chaitanya, B Dilip Kumar and L Chandra Shekhar were present.