Cancer expert Dr Nori Dattatreyudu meets CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

World famous cancer expert Dr Dattatreya Nori along with his wife Dr Subhadra meets Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli on Tuesday
Highlights

Will be appointed as Advisor to govt

Amaravati: Renowned oncologist Padma Shri Dr Dattatreyudu Nori met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Tuesday and discussed issues related to Nadu-Nedu being implemented in government hospitals, creation of medical infrastructure and construction of new medical colleges among other issues.

Dr Nori said the Chief Minister was committed to construct three cancer hospitals across the state, one of which would be state-of-the-art and added that he is was planning to bring cancer treatment in various medical colleges and district hospitals under this hospital.

He said the Chief Minister wants cancer treatment accessible to everyone. He said he was very happy with the initiatives of the Chief Minister in health sector and extended his support in all possible ways.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to issue orders appointing Dr Dattatreyudu Nori as Advisor to Government.

