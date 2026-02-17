Captured tiger released into Papikonda National Park

Rajamahendravaram: The tiger captured recently at Kurmapuram in East Godavari district was released into the tiger zone of Papikonda National Park two days ago, forest officials confirmed on Monday. The three-year-old male tiger was kept under observation for a few days and later released into the forest after fitting a GPS tracking device. Forest officer V Prabhakar said the tracker will help monitor its movement and prevent it from entering human habitations again.

The animal had roamed for more than a week in villages around Rajamahendravaram, created panic and killed nine cattle. It was finally captured on February 6 at Kurmapuram after a rescue team from Pune and forest staff carried out a tranquilisation operation.

After capture, the tiger was shifted to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam, where doctors and zoo officials observed its behaviour and health condition for some days. Following certification by veterinary experts and clearance from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, it was released into the wild. Officials said the Papikonda Nationalpark already has tiger presence and an adequate prey base with minimal human disturbance, making it a suitable habitat. The park lies in the Eastern Ghats across the Godavari region and has hills, valleys, and riverine forests rich in biodiversity.

CCTV cameras have been installed in vulnerable areas to prevent wildlife movement into nearby villages, and surveillance has been intensified. Residents living along forest fringes were advised to remain alert and inform forest officials immediately if any wild animal movement is noticed.