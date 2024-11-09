Live
CBI Court Grants Permission for Vijayasai Reddy's Foreign Trip
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has granted permission to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijayasai Reddy for his foreign trip.
Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has granted permission to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Vijayasai Reddy for his foreign trip. The court approved his request to travel abroad from October 15 to 30, 2024.
Vijayasai Reddy had approached the CBI court seeking permission to leave the country for personal or business purposes. After reviewing his application, the court permitted him to travel within the specified dates, with the condition that he comply with all legal requirements and keep authorities informed about his whereabouts during the trip.
The court's decision has come as a significant relief for the MP, who is currently under investigation in connection with various financial matters. Despite the ongoing probe, the court has allowed his foreign travel, as long as he adheres to the conditions laid out by the court.
Reddy is expected to return to India by the end of the month, and authorities will closely monitor his travel during this period.