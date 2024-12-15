CBI-led SIT intensifies probe into adulterated ghee controversy

Tirupati : The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by CBI Hydera-bad Joint Director S Veeresh Prabhu and consisting of CBI Visakhapatnam Range SP Murali Ramba AP police IG Sar-vashreshth Tripathi and FSSAI representative Dr Satya Kumar Panda has made significant strides in the investiga-tion into the alleged adulteration of ghee used for the sa-cred laddu offerings at the Tirumala temple.

Other officials assisting the SIT have accompanied them while DIG Gopinath Jatti has not yet reached Tirupati.

The controversy, which has raised widespread concern among devotees, prompted a thorough inquiry by a Su-preme Court-appointed SIT. In the latest round of investi-gations, the SIT team conducted inspections at several key locations at Tirumala, including the laddu potu inside the Srivari temple, the boondi potu outside the temple, the ghee storage centre, floor mill and the marketing warehouse.

Crucial documents related to the procurement and distri-bution of ghee were reportedly seized during these inspec-tions.

The team also gathered detailed information from temple officials regarding the laddu preparation process, ghee uti-lisation and the overall supply chain. As part of the inquiry, records from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) procurement department were secured. Workers involved in the laddu preparation and procurement staff were ques-tioned regarding possible adulteration of ghee.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the SIT held a pivotal meeting at the Bhudevi Complex in Tirupati, which serves as their temporary headquarters. The meeting focused on review-ing the investigation’s progress, with updates relayed via video conference to CBI Director Praveen Sood. The SIT team later met with TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao at the TTD Administrative Building to discuss findings and address critical queries.

Several questions were raised regarding the quality and procurement of ghee including why samples were sent to a Gujarat lab instead of the Central government Research Lab in Mysore and the basis on which certain ghee con-signments were rejected while others were accepted. The SIT also sought clarification on whether the temple lab technicians are TTD employees or outsourced personnel and if the lab is adequately equipped to ensure ghee quality standards.

Information on the standards being maintained now in the procurement process and the previous standards was also gathered, it was learnt.

The SIT’s investigations have highlighted potential lapses in quality control during large-scale ghee procurement. The team collected reports from Gujarat and Chennai-based labs, scrutinised procurement records and exam-ined the qualifications of lab technicians responsible for quality testing.

With the probe intensifying, the SIT has recommended es-tablishing a police checkpoint at the Bhudevi Complex to restrict unauthorised access. The team is expected to stay in Tirupati for another two to three days and may conduct further inspections at TTD warehouses, marketing offices and labs, as well as visit suppliers like AR Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairy.