Live
Just In
CCC will provide more quality services: Kakani
Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has...
Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy has inaugurated the newly established Command Control Centre (CCC) in the premises of Nellore Municipal Corporation on Thursday. The Minister said that adoption of highly sophisticated technology in the CCC will help in providing more quality services to the public, especially in sanitary division by monitoring the performance of workers while discharging responsibilities.
He said that CCC also would be reasoned for analysing the services of Disaster Management Centre during the time of natural calamities, conducting video conferences, review meetings, securing comprehensive information and other services.
City Mayor P Sravanthi Jayavardhan, Deputy Mayor P Roop Kumar Yadav, Commissioner Vikas Marmat and others were present.