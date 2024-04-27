Final Olympic qualifiers: India's Maheshwari leads the field heading into final day

Live
Maheshwari Chauhan shot two perfect rounds of 25 to head into the final day of the Women’s Skeet competition in the top spot in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun in Doha, Qatar.
The top six qualify for the final on Sunday, which will follow one final round of qualification. There are two Paris Olympic quota places up for grabs in the event.
Maheshwari’s two-day tally of 98, which includes three perfect rounds, was one more than three others, notably Francisca Chadid (already a quota winner) of Chile, the dangerous Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan and Victoria Larsson of Sweden.
Teammates Areeba Khan (92) and Ganemat Sekhon (91) were in the 25th and 32nd spots respectively.
In the Men’s Skeet, the fourth round was still in progress, with Angad Bajwa having shot rounds of 23 and 25 on the day for a tally of 93, which placed him down in the 78th spot currently. Mairaj Ahmad Khan’s final round was in progress but he could at best match Angad’s tally. Sheeraz Sheikh was yet to begin his final round.
India so far has two Paris quotas in Skeet, one each in the men’s and women’s events.