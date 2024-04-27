Live
- Priyanka Gandhi says BJP talking of 'tinkering' with Constitution with PM’s nod
- LS polls: PM Modi says BJP-NDA leading 2-0 after first two phases
- Plea in Madras HC seeks special polling arrangement for names 'missing' from Coimbatore voter list
- Ex CM KCR Bus tour on 4 th day
- Youth National Games 2024 kick-start in Delhi; over 5,000 athletes from 15 states vying for top honours
- TN Police warn people against fraudsters using AI-based voice cloning
- L-G office blames Saurabh Bharadwaj for delay in enhancing MCD Commissioner's financial powers
- ICICI Bank posts 17 per cent rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 10,707cr; declares dividend of Rs 10 per share
- 26/11 prosecutor to Mumbai North Central candidate - Ujjwal Nikam all set for 'new innings' with BJP
- CBI traces shop that sold bullets & cartridges seized from Sandeshkhali
Just In
ICICI Bank posts 17 per cent rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 10,707cr; declares dividend of Rs 10 per share
The country's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank, on Saturday reported a 17.38 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 10,707 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2023-24, compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 9,122 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Mumbai: The country's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank, on Saturday reported a 17.38 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 10,707 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2023-24, compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 9,122 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share.
ICICI Bank recorded an 8 per cent increase in net interest income (NII) at Rs 19,093 crore for the quarter compared to Rs 17,667 crore reported in the same quarter of 2022-23.
The bank also recorded an improvement in its asset quality with gross non-performing assets (NPA) dropping to 2.16 per cent of total loans from 2.81 per cent in the same quarter last year.
The net NPA for the quarter fell to 0.42 per cent from 0.48 per cent in the previous year.