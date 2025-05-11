Ceasefire a positive step: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the ceasefire announced by India and Pakistan was a welcoming development.

“India agreed to the proposal after Pakistan initiated the dialogue. The Indian government has no intention of war but has made it clear that there will be a relentless fight against terrorism and extremism,” Naidu remarked.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a meeting of all religious heads organised by Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here, said military representatives of both countries would review the situation on May 12.

“We must pass a resolution expressing our condolences to those who lost their lives in the war,” said Naidu. ‘Whatever decision the Prime Minister or the central government takes to protect the integrity of the country, the Telugu people and the people of Andhra Pradesh will stand solidly in support of it,” the CM added.