CEAT recruitment drive at PVKK Degree & PG College

Anantapur: Pool campus recruitment drive was organised by the prestigious tire manufacturing company CEAT Limited on Saturday at the premises of PVKK Degree & PG College near Anantapur RTC Bus Stand.

B.Sc all departments and BCA (2022–2025 batch) students participated in this recruitment drive.

Candidates were screened through face-to-face interviews and a total of 27 students were selected.

Those selected will be provided with Rs 3 lakh salary per annum, in addition to food and transport facilities. They will be appointed as Associate Trainees from September 15. The place of employment will be Chennai.

Senior HR Manager Sri Hari Krishna, HR Raghavan, HR Chandran expressed happiness over the selection of the students and wished them to grow at a higher level in CEAT Limited.

College Placement Dean Dr C Bhanu Kiran said “It is a matter of pride that our students have been selected in an international company. This will inspire more students.” College Principal Dr Raghavendra Prasad said “With this success, the potential of our students has been proven once again. Those who have been selected should take advantage of this opportunity and reach higher heights in life.”

College Chairman Dr Palle Kishore congratulated the students and said – “PVKK Degree & PG College always works for the future of the students.

The selection of 27 students in a leading organization like CEAT Limited has further enhanced the prestige of our institution. If the students work hard, more national and international opportunities are possible.”