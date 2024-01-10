CEC team to review on complaints from political parties today in AP

The tour of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) team in Andhra Pradesh continues for the second day. The CEC and the team will be reviewing the conduct of the general elections in the state. Yesterday, the CEC received requests from various recognised political parties and conducted phase-wise reviews with Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), and other higher officials. The CEC also provided directions to the officials regarding election preparation.

In addition to addressing the requests and complaints of the political parties, the authorities will be conducting a review of the timing of the elections. This review will likely take into consideration factors such as logistical arrangements, security measures, and the overall readiness of the state for conducting the elections.

On Tuesday, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan met the CEC team and raised concerns over the votes and complained in the irregularities in the conduction of elections. While the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy also met the CEC and complained against the fake votes. They also requested the CEC to conduct the elections for Telangana parliament and Andhra Pradesh assembly and Parliament elections.