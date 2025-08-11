  • Menu
Central jail staff extend support to ailing colleague

Rajamahendravaram: In a remarkable display of humanity and solidarity, officials and staff of the Rajahmundry Central Jail have come together to support a colleague in need.

They voluntarily raised Rs 1,19,000 for the medical treatment of Home Guard N Vijay Kumar, a jail driver who is battling throat cancer.

Jail Superintendent Rahul lauded the initiative, stating that it is a collective human responsibility to support a colleague in distress.

He said that such acts of service strengthen unity and mutual trust among the staff. The Superintendent described the gesture as a symbol of empathy and generosity.

Vijay Kumar, who received the funds, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fellow employees for their support. The event was attended by Jail’s Supervising Officer M Raj Kumar and guarding staff members, including Satish, Suresh, and Narasimha and others.

