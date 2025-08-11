Live
- CM, Dy CM share pleasant moments with PM
- Minister responds to culvert collapse in Kadapa
- OTT line-up shines bright with action, thrills and animated fun
- ‘Mayasabha’ review: A gripping political drama
- ‘Quit Corporates’ rally on Aug 13
- Jaunpur’s women SHGs power ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ with 7 lakh handmade flags
- Pamela Anderson shares her code for a healthier social media life
- The beautiful bond between siblings
- Over 9 in 10 youth wish to apply for global jobs if given free visa
- The joy of reading and value of books in building imagination, empathy
Central jail staff extend support to ailing colleague
In a remarkable display of humanity and solidarity, officials and staff of the Rajahmundry Central Jail have come together to support a colleague in need.
Rajamahendravaram: In a remarkable display of humanity and solidarity, officials and staff of the Rajahmundry Central Jail have come together to support a colleague in need.
They voluntarily raised Rs 1,19,000 for the medical treatment of Home Guard N Vijay Kumar, a jail driver who is battling throat cancer.
Jail Superintendent Rahul lauded the initiative, stating that it is a collective human responsibility to support a colleague in distress.
He said that such acts of service strengthen unity and mutual trust among the staff. The Superintendent described the gesture as a symbol of empathy and generosity.
Vijay Kumar, who received the funds, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fellow employees for their support. The event was attended by Jail’s Supervising Officer M Raj Kumar and guarding staff members, including Satish, Suresh, and Narasimha and others.