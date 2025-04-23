Central team svisit Polavaram

Polavaram: Central teams are inspecting the quality of concrete and stones used in the construction of the Polavaram project. Two teams from the Central Soil and Material Research Station (CSRMS) are participating in these quality tests.

These teams inspected the concrete used in the Polavaram project and the different sizes of stones used to mix that concrete on Tuesday. They inspected the Buttress Dam, D-Wall construction area, 902 Hill area, etc., Experts Ravi Agarwal, Lalit Kumar Solanki and Sandeep Danote inspected the concrete used in the construction of the project and the various types of materials mixed in it.

The Central team was accompanied by officials of the Water Resources Department D Srinivas, M Sriram Patel, R Durga Prasad, RV Chiranjeevi, V Jagadish, G Surendra, John Karan, MEIL GM M Gangadhar, DGM Murali Pammi made necessary arrangements for their inspections.