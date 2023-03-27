Centre clarifies on height of the Polavaram project, confirms it as 45.72 meters

The central government has made a key announcement regarding the elevation of the Polavaram project and clarified that the height of Polavaram is 45.72 meters.

Centre in its reply to the question asked by TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has said in the Rajya Sabha in Rajya Sabha Water Power Department Assistant Secretary Bishweshwar Tudu gave a written reply.

According to the Godavari Tribunal award of 1980, the height of the full reservoir is 45.72 meters. He said that they do not have any information about the height reduction of Polavaram and clarified that there is no possibility of reducing the height of the project.