Centre nods for an outer ring road to Rajahmundry, says YSRCP MP Margani Bharat

YSRCP MP Margani Bharat revealed that the Centre has sanctioned an outer ring road to Rajahmundry. He said that the road from Rajanagaram to Vemagiri will be constructed and a land of 400 to 500 acres will have to be acquired. The MP said that the cost of road construction and land acquisition would be borne entirely by the Centre and asserted that the centre had issued orders to the effect that there would be no burden on the state government with regard to the Outer Ring Road.



MP Margani Bharat Ram told that the state government has sanctioned a special grant of Rs 123 crore for Rajahmundry city development and the GO has also been released. He also said that the green signal has been given for the construction of Morampudi and Jonada flyovers in Rajahmundry.



He said flyovers were also sanctioned at Undrajavaram and Kaikaram in West Godavari district. The MP further said that he would report all the issues to CM Jagan regarding the development works Rajahmundry. However, the details revealed by the YSRCP member of parliament, the official order from the centre has to be released.



