Centre promoting organic farming on large scale

Machilipatnam: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Arjun Munda in reply to the question raised by members of Parliament Balashowry Vallabhaneni, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy and Nihal Chand in Lok Sabha on Tuesday on the details of exclusive schemes being implemented for organic farming, stated that the Government has been promoting organic farming in the country since 2015-16 through dedicated and exclusive schemes of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER).

Machilipatnam MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni said in a statement here on Tuesday that the Union Minister informed the Lok Sabha that both the schemes stress on end-to-end support to farmers engaged in organic farming from production to processing, certification and marketing and post-harvest management.

Training and Capacity Building are integral part of the schemes. Incentives to farmers for producing and using organic fertilizers/manure are inbuilt in these schemes as on-farm and off-farm organic inputs.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is provided to the farmers for using organic inputs including organic fertilizers which in turn help the organic fertilisers producing farmers in a big way. PKVY is being implemented in all the States other-than North Eastern States across the country whereas MOVCDNER scheme is being implemented exclusively in the NE States.