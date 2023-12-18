Centre sanctioning funds liberally for AP development: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has said the Central government has sanctioned grants for development of infrastructure facilities in the erstwhile Godavari districts and the State.

She visited Palakollu of West Godavari district on Sunday as part of her visit to Godavari zone and spoke to the party functionaries and leaders.

Later addressing the media, Purandeswari said the Central government has sanctioned Rs 316 crore for construction of National Highway 216, sanctioned Rs 75 crore for development of railway stations, Rs 1,200 crore for Gudivada-Bhimavaram railway line works and sanctioned funds for construction of bridge on Vasishta river and bypass.

She said the BJP has delivered good governance in the country during the last nine-and-a-half years and was extending co-operation for the development of the State.

Referring to the party activities, she said the BJP was getting ready for the ensuing general elections in the State and trying to strengthen the party.

She alleged the TIDCO Colonies in the State have no basic infrastructure facilities and slammed the ruling YSRCP for its failure to develop the houses and colonies. She criticised the YSRCP for implementing “dictatorial rule” in the State. The police were registering cases on the activists of opposition parties for questioning the government policies.

She said 40 lakh construction workers were deprived of work and livelihood due to the policies of the State government. Purandeswari said the BJP would continue its fight against the anti-people’s policies of the YSRCP. BJP general secretary S Kasi Viswanath Raju, State secretary B Srinivasa Varma and other leaders were present.