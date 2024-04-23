Centre shelves privatisation of VSP, hints CM Ramesh

Hyderabad: It appears that in view of the fast-changing political equations and the decision to put up a united fight by the Centre against the ruling YSRCP in the ensuing elections, it is learnt that the Union Government has decided to put the privatization issue of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on the backburner and instead go in for modernisation of the plant and come up with an action plan to help the employees.

According to C M Ramesh, the BJP candidate from Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat, the central leadership had given this indication to him. It may be recalled that it has become one of the main contentious issues and it was felt that if BJP has to firm up alliance with TDP and Jana Sena it should clarify its stand on three main issues, the Vizag Steel Plant, Polavaram and Amaravati as capital. It is learnt that the decision to forge an alliance and the need to defeat this government was felt by the centre almost six months back.

According to Ramesh, the Prime Minister had played a video showing the irregularities like sand mining, liquor trade and other atrocities taking place in the state. The video also explained the details of the funds that were given by the Centre and how Jagan had put his stickers on the beneficiary packages, he said. Predicting that the NDA was certain to form the government in Andhra Pradesh, Ramesh said that it took 100 days for BRS in Telangana to start breaking but in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP will see an earthquake within 100 hours. He also reiterated that the Centre would certainly ensure that the Polavaram project would be completed and Amaravati would be developed as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.