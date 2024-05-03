Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath released posters on drug prohibition at RTC bus stand in Nagar Kurnool district center under DCRB DSP Satyanarayana. Later, SP Gaikwad personally pasted a poster related to the prohibition of drugs in the district bus stand premises.

He directed the passengers at the bus stand that let's eradicate ganja and adulterants and save our society. He said that parents should take care of their children and ensure that they do not get into any bad habits. He said that there are many cases of 14 to 16 year old children getting addicted to cannabis.

He said that parents should be careful with their children to protect them from bad habits. DCRB DSP Satyanarayana, Nagar Kurnool DSP Burri Srinivas, CI Kanakaiah, DCRB CI Upender, SSI Govardhan along with a large number of passengers participated in this program.

