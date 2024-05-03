The man attacked with an ax was a gruesome murder

Nagarkurnool: In a moment of rage, the goat herdsman attacked with an axe One person died. The incident took place on Friday in an agricultural field on the outskirts of Chennampally village under Lingala mandal of Nagar Kurnool district.

According to local villagers, Mallaji (38) of Chennampally village went to his elder brother's mango garden and had an argument with Shiva Shankar, a goatherd in the neighboring field. Mallaji, who was returning home with that in mind, was attacked by a goatherd, and Mallaji died on the spot.

Villagers said that for the past few days there has been a fight between the goatherd and Mallaji. CI Ravinder SI Jaganmohan went to the place of the incident and conducted panchnama. The body was shifted to Acchampet Hospital for postmortem. Deceased is survived by his wife Mamata and two children.